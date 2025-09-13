Manu S. Pillai: How gossip shaped dynasties and destroyed reputations
Manu S. Pillai 5 min read 13 Sept 2025, 08:00 am IST
Summary
More than just idle chatter, gossip has a powerful history as a tool of statecraft and a means to start wars and destroy reputations.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
In September 1925, C.W.E. Cotton, British representative at the court of Travancore, wrote to an acquaintance: “I am greatly excited over the prospect of getting married". The “excitement" was probably feigned, for the 51-year-old’s sudden appetite for matrimony had more to do with reasons of the head than the heart.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story