Manu S. Pillai: How gossip shaped dynasties and destroyed reputations

Given human delight in talking behind people’s backs, gossip is unlikely to perish, even in our relatively staid times. No matter what one does, there is no escaping unflattering speculation, even for consciously upright folk. For instance, in 1905 in Kerala, there was the case of Kuriyedathu Thatri, a married Brahmin woman found in a compromising situation. When tried, she listed an impressive total of 65 lovers. So unprepared was society for this number—which challenged established ideals of female virtue as well as local Brahmins’ social airs—that some claimed the names were planted. This was a time of reformist stirrings among Brahmins, and the conservative Cochin rajah in cahoots with orthodox elders, it was said, got Thatri to name, shame and ostracise the firebrands. But the more popular version turns the tables. In this account, the increasing volume of men embroiled in the affair so agonised the pious rajah that he put an end to the trial. The case was closed and Thatri was excommunicated. This only made things worse. As enduring gossip in Kerala has it, the reason the trial was terminated was not the good ruler’s shock and pain—it was simply that the 66th name was probably the rajah’s own.