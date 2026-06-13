Manu S Pillai: How art was used as an expression of power and propaganda

Art has always been one of the more fascinating sources of history. The image described above is a case in point. Had the real Victoria—who presided over a court in which, the joke goes, even displaying one’s ankles was scandalous—viewed this “portrait”, she’d probably have suffered a concussion. And yet, in colonial India, increasingly under British control, a local artist was attempting to “Indianise” her as a relatable, maternal figure. He’d probably never seen a picture of the lady. This explains why, while the actual Victoria had a full, round face, his “maharani” is positively geometrical. Of course, he got the complexion and such details correct, but even so had to depend a great deal on imagination. Yet in the end, what is interesting is not whether the image offers a convincing likeness. Instead, the very fact that a faraway monarch had entered local artists’ world view suggests a growing awareness in India of colonialism and of the white man’s rule.