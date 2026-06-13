Manu S Pillai: How art was used as an expression of power and propaganda

Sometime in the 1840s, an artist in Rajasthan portrayed a mother and her child. It was a motif popular across India—of a woman breastfeeding her infant, as in bronzes and pictures of Yashoda and Krishna. Yet something about this specific painting was unusual. The subjects were rather pale in complexion, with light brown hair. The baby was female, wearing drop earrings and sporting curls. And the costume of the mother definitely didn’t resemble any local attire. As such, the image was unquestionably odd: a traditional miniature-style work, but with an unconventional, experimental quality. Luckily for us, the artist left an inscription as to the identity of the dignitaries depicted. And so, we discover, that the lady in the image—with breasts on full display—was actually one of the dourest, most prudish figures of the 19th century: “Victoria Maharani”, queen of Great Britain.
Sometime in the 1840s, an artist in Rajasthan portrayed a mother and her child. It was a motif popular across India—of a woman breastfeeding her infant, as in bronzes and pictures of Yashoda and Krishna. Yet something about this specific painting was unusual. The subjects were rather pale in complexion, with light brown hair. The baby was female, wearing drop earrings and sporting curls. And the costume of the mother definitely didn’t resemble any local attire. As such, the image was unquestionably odd: a traditional miniature-style work, but with an unconventional, experimental quality. Luckily for us, the artist left an inscription as to the identity of the dignitaries depicted. And so, we discover, that the lady in the image—with breasts on full display—was actually one of the dourest, most prudish figures of the 19th century: “Victoria Maharani”, queen of Great Britain.
Art has always been one of the more fascinating sources of history. The image described above is a case in point. Had the real Victoria—who presided over a court in which, the joke goes, even displaying one’s ankles was scandalous—viewed this “portrait”, she’d probably have suffered a concussion. And yet, in colonial India, increasingly under British control, a local artist was attempting to “Indianise” her as a relatable, maternal figure. He’d probably never seen a picture of the lady. This explains why, while the actual Victoria had a full, round face, his “maharani” is positively geometrical. Of course, he got the complexion and such details correct, but even so had to depend a great deal on imagination. Yet in the end, what is interesting is not whether the image offers a convincing likeness. Instead, the very fact that a faraway monarch had entered local artists’ world view suggests a growing awareness in India of colonialism and of the white man’s rule.
In fact, it is entirely possible that this work was commissioned by an Englishman, precisely to cast the queen in a positive light among “natives”. After all, art has always served propagandistic purposes. In 1818, for instance, Benjamin West produced a grand canvas, marking a key moment in Indian history. In it we see an enthroned Mughal emperor, Shah Alam II, handing over revenue rights over Bengal to Robert Clive. It is a durbar scene, with gravitas and drama. Yet the actual event in 1765 was less prepossessing. As William Dalrymple writes, the transfer took place inside a tent. There was no throne; Shah Alam was parked on “Clive’s armchair, which for the occasion had been hoisted on to his dining room table” and covered with a bedsheet. But if that was the messy truth, imperial narratives in Britain needed a grander, more “inspiring”—indeed legitimising—picture. And so, the artist manufactured one.
Of course, the Mughals themselves were no aliens to self-serving depictions. Some 200 years before West’s painting of Shah Alam, the latter’s ancestor Jahangir appeared in a work. In it he is shown handing over a book to a Sufi—whose company he loftily prefers—while the Ottoman sultan and King James of Britain queue up, in almost supplicant positions. Instantly the picture flatters Jahangir as politically, intellectually and spiritually superior to other leading political figures of his age. Another painting shows the same emperor shooting an arrow at the impaled head of his foe in the Deccan, the African general Malik Ambar. It is a triumphant portrayal. Except that for over two decades the Mughals had tried—and failed—to vanquish Ambar. And far from having his head severed for target practice, the Deccani hero lived comfortably to old age, secure in his own territories.
Art also allowed Indian grandees to present themselves to different audiences, in special, strategically tailored ways. A single Travancore rajah in the mid-19th century thus assumed three avatars, living as he did at the intersection of several political cultures.
In one miniature, Uthram Tirunal appears in Persianate attire, with flowing robes, seated on his throne—here the Malayali prince appeals to an older, but dying court tradition inspired by the Mughals. In another, the same man presents himself in an English suit—this one advertised his position as a constituent of the emergent colonial power structure. As if to leave no doubt in our minds, several appurtenances of modernity are on display: a clock, a book, and so on. And in the third Uthram Tirunal is bare-chested, flaunting a sacred thread across the torso. For in this image, he caters to a very local, Brahminical idea of kingship, as a Hindu monarch serving his deity—a more stable, longstanding aspect of his royal identity.
Think of it a little bit like politicians today. In the North-East a national leader might sport a tribal headdress before addressing a rally; in Tamil Nadu, he might parade about in a veshti; and in Maharashtra he could just as easily pose in a Peshwa-style turban. It isn’t gimmickry as much as political signalling—precisely what historical figures did through art. Indeed, art could even help paper over weaknesses in times of crisis. In Mysore, for instance, when the state was under British rule through much of the 19th century, its king counted on precisely this.
Krishnaraja Wadiayar III installed sculptures of himself in major temples, thus preserving his social and religious status. He commissioned portraits depicting him in pious poses with emblems and marks that appealed to different sections of his people. And in general, denied power, he emphasised what Caleb Simmons calls a “devotional sovereignty”—much of it through art.
Yet, the story can never be complete without a few naughty elements. One of the most striking 18th century propaganda posters was produced by the French after Hyder Ali of Mysore booted the British out of the battlefield once. In it we find an English soldier bent over by the sultan, who spanks his exposed (and violently red) bottom. A wily Frenchman, meanwhile, supplies Hyder with his chosen instrument of punishment, the sticks. But if this depiction was produced by Britain’s rivals, another artwork emerged from an English caricaturist himself—James Gillray. Titled The Coming-on of the Monsoons, it shows the British governor-general and his troops fleeing Tipu Sultan’s capital in 1791. The English leader rides a mule—a far from valiant creature—while a gleeful Tipu stands on his fort walls, showering piss over the retreating enemy army. Unsurprisingly, the image won few admirers in Gillray’s home country.
But above all, art tells a broader story about changing social mores and attitudes. That 1840s artist who sought to Indianise Victoria was channelling centuries of sculptural and visual tradition in which a breastfeeding mother was an idealised figure. Ironically, however, as Victorian prudishness trickled into India, Indians themselves grew less comfortable with such imagery. So, some 40 years later, when Ravi Varma was commissioned to depict Indian goddesses, he was in a quandary. Across the land, images often showed them bare-breasted. But for his 1880s and 1890s audiences this was now taboo. And so, when he painted Lakshmi and Saraswati, Ravi Varma conveniently had them appear in high-necked, long-sleeved blouses. In a generation or two, that is, we went from a bare-breasted Indianised English queen to “modestly” dressed, western-inspired local devis.
The result? Today when most visualise our goddesses in “traditional” attire, it is often in those colonial-era blouses. Victoria Maharani would have approved.
Manu S. Pillai is a historian and author, most recently, of Gods, Guns and Missionaries.