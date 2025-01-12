When the makers of history die
SummaryThe death of great personages triggers a spectrum of responses and events. Some are viewed favourably on their demise, even if in life they were disappointed
In February 1798, as the septuagenarian maharajah of Travancore lay dying, he had occasion to reflect on his four-decade-long kingly career. There was much he had achieved: the conquest of fresh territories from an old rival, the defence of this and other possessions from a different enemy, a reputation as a dharmic ruler, and more. And yet as death crept up on him, he could not help but notice that it was an inauspicious day—inauspicious, that is, for the business of dying, as per Hindu belief. He sighed, the story goes, and remarked to his attendants that it was “unavoidable considering the sins of war I have committed". In his pursuit of power and glory, there had been violence and bloodshed. “I can never forget," rued the old man, “the horrors to which we have been parties." How, then, could he expect to die on more ritually desirable terms? “May God," he finished, “forgive me all my sins."