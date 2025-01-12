Crude though it sounds, one man’s death is often another man’s opportunity—and sometimes a woman’s too. Many are the female figures in Indian history who were able to shine after the men around them unexpectedly fell off the proverbial stage. It was Daulat Rao Scindia’s death in 1827, for instance, that allowed the formidable Baiza Bai to rule Gwalior for six years. The childless maharani—an established businesswoman and banker already—had every intention to wield power for the rest of her days. But then an heir she grudgingly adopted grew up. And with the appearance of a man again, pressures mounted and she was ousted. What is ironic in her story is that when her husband died, she made loud declarations about wishing to burn herself on his pyre. But, as one official put it, “Nobody believes this as regards Baiza Bai." She had a lot at stake and was not the type to follow her husband too promptly into the afterlife; not when she at last had an opening to enjoy sovereign power.