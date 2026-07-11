Manu S Pillai: What the statue-building boom reveals about politics

This is not to say that Indians lacked commemorative statuary. While the British are believed to have introduced the concept of the civic statue, our forebears took a more niche approach. Patrons of religious sites, for instance, often placed sculptures of themselves in these complexes: in the Madurai Meenakshi temple in Tamil Nadu, thus, you will find a pillar featuring a man with an ample midsection, his hands joined in a devotional pose. This is the famous 17th century ruler of the area, Tirumala Nayaka. In Tirupati, Krishnadevaraya of Vijayanagara presented in the 16th century bronzes of himself and his two consorts. Go back a few hundred years and you will see forms of Rajaraja Chola (947-1014) in the same mould. In all these, the pose is not heroic as in modern statuary. Instead, they suggest submission and surrender before god, advertising the relevant kings not so much as great conquerors but as Devotees No.1.