Manu S Pillai: What the statue-building boom reveals about politics

If you were to visit the magnificent Pangong Tso in Ladakh you’d have to travel a number of hours from Leh. Driving up slim, gravelly roads, at Chang La you’d find dizzying views of the region’s Himalayan terrain. The oxygen levels are low at 5,000 metres, and for those visiting from the country’s other parts, it can all feel rather forbidding. Luckily, the lake will rapidly lift your spirits: barely vegetated chocolate earth tipping into a rich, extraordinary splash of colour. However, you’d also notice something surprising. In this predominantly Buddhist zone—the lake is also sacred—with long cultural links to Tibet, a monumental statue will come into view. It is of a historical personage, a man we know, and many revere, as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the Maratha hero. There is only one, slightly odd detail: that in his own lifetime, Shivaji had probably never heard of Ladakh or Pangong Tso.