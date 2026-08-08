Manu S Pillai: Time is brutal to political pretensions and its markers

Time is brutal to political pretensions and its markers. Throughout history, those in power have commissioned monuments to their eternal glory, only for the ages to squelch both the air of greatness and any claims to permanence. For instance, Ahmednagar in Maharashtra was the seat of a sultanate once. Its rulers attracted global talent and left behind a city with magnificent buildings. A handful of these are protected, but most have been subjected to hideous misuse—if they haven’t already been destroyed that is. One 16th century structure is today the civil jail, another a pen for criminals. The Lakkad Mahal is used as a warehouse, while a Persian-style tower called the badgir (windcatcher)—which provided a type of air-conditioning—is primarily a garbage dump. Yet another building had the district court squatting in it for years. Why, even the name of the place changed—“Ahmednagar” commemorated the (Muslim) sultan who founded the city in 1494. Today the town bears the (Hindu) name Ahilyanagar.