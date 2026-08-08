In the early 19th century, the British resident posted in Hyderabad thought it a smart idea to construct a grand home for himself. Funded by the local princely government (his own bosses sanctioned only a modest budget), the residency was practically a palace. It had massive gardens, a stunning staircase, and a huge hall for which the man ordered a 60-foot-long carpet. The chandelier was imported from Britain, coming from the collection of the future George IV. To some degree, the resident was projecting his tastes here, but the building also represented, as Pushpa Sundar writes, a “politically conscious use of architecture”. That is, in addition to looking splendid, this was a visual testament to British authority. Which perhaps explains why once the Raj ended, the structure was put to a dramatically different use.
Manu S Pillai: Time is brutal to political pretensions and its markers
In the early 19th century, the British resident posted in Hyderabad thought it a smart idea to construct a grand home for himself. Funded by the local princely government (his own bosses sanctioned only a modest budget), the residency was practically a palace. It had massive gardens, a stunning staircase, and a huge hall for which the man ordered a 60-foot-long carpet. The chandelier was imported from Britain, coming from the collection of the future George IV. To some degree, the resident was projecting his tastes here, but the building also represented, as Pushpa Sundar writes, a “politically conscious use of architecture”. That is, in addition to looking splendid, this was a visual testament to British authority. Which perhaps explains why once the Raj ended, the structure was put to a dramatically different use.
About the Author
Manu S. Pillai is a historian and the author of five books, most recently "Gods, Guns & Missionaries: The Making of the Modern Hindu Identity". A winner of the Sahitya Akademi Yuva Puraskar for his first book, "The Ivory Throne", he is also a columnist at Mint Lounge. Manu holds a PhD in history from King's College London.
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