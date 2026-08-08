Manu S Pillai: Time is brutal to political pretensions and its markers

In the early 19th century, the British resident posted in Hyderabad thought it a smart idea to construct a grand home for himself. Funded by the local princely government (his own bosses sanctioned only a modest budget), the residency was practically a palace. It had massive gardens, a stunning staircase, and a huge hall for which the man ordered a 60-foot-long carpet. The chandelier was imported from Britain, coming from the collection of the future George IV. To some degree, the resident was projecting his tastes here, but the building also represented, as Pushpa Sundar writes, a “politically conscious use of architecture”. That is, in addition to looking splendid, this was a visual testament to British authority. Which perhaps explains why once the Raj ended, the structure was put to a dramatically different use.