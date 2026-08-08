Manu S Pillai: Time is brutal to political pretensions and its markers

In the early 19th century, the British resident posted in Hyderabad thought it a smart idea to construct a grand home for himself. Funded by the local princely government (his own bosses sanctioned only a modest budget), the residency was practically a palace. It had massive gardens, a stunning staircase, and a huge hall for which the man ordered a 60-foot-long carpet. The chandelier was imported from Britain, coming from the collection of the future George IV. To some degree, the resident was projecting his tastes here, but the building also represented, as Pushpa Sundar writes, a “politically conscious use of architecture”. That is, in addition to looking splendid, this was a visual testament to British authority. Which perhaps explains why once the Raj ended, the structure was put to a dramatically different use.
In the early 19th century, the British resident posted in Hyderabad thought it a smart idea to construct a grand home for himself. Funded by the local princely government (his own bosses sanctioned only a modest budget), the residency was practically a palace. It had massive gardens, a stunning staircase, and a huge hall for which the man ordered a 60-foot-long carpet. The chandelier was imported from Britain, coming from the collection of the future George IV. To some degree, the resident was projecting his tastes here, but the building also represented, as Pushpa Sundar writes, a “politically conscious use of architecture”. That is, in addition to looking splendid, this was a visual testament to British authority. Which perhaps explains why once the Raj ended, the structure was put to a dramatically different use.
The Hyderabad residency—once an emblem of colonial virility in India—is today the property of a women’s college, overrun with girls studying physics and biochemistry.
Time is brutal to political pretensions and its markers. Throughout history, those in power have commissioned monuments to their eternal glory, only for the ages to squelch both the air of greatness and any claims to permanence. For instance, Ahmednagar in Maharashtra was the seat of a sultanate once. Its rulers attracted global talent and left behind a city with magnificent buildings. A handful of these are protected, but most have been subjected to hideous misuse—if they haven’t already been destroyed that is. One 16th century structure is today the civil jail, another a pen for criminals. The Lakkad Mahal is used as a warehouse, while a Persian-style tower called the badgir (windcatcher)—which provided a type of air-conditioning—is primarily a garbage dump. Yet another building had the district court squatting in it for years. Why, even the name of the place changed—“Ahmednagar” commemorated the (Muslim) sultan who founded the city in 1494. Today the town bears the (Hindu) name Ahilyanagar.
Making a statement
While some of this represents the inevitable workings of time, the egregious repurposing of old buildings was also done consciously in places to make a statement. For example, the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb constructed a mosque in Lahore in the 1670s. The Badshahi Masjid was for centuries the largest such in the world. But just over 100 years later, when the city fell to the Sikh ruler Ranjit Singh, the complex was turned into a military barracks. Soldiers bunked in the erstwhile study chambers, while the masjid itself was turned into a weapons store.
Another structure named after Jahangir’s royal mother was, similarly, converted into a “gun and powder manufactory”. A third mosque inside the fort received slightly more respectable treatment—renamed Moti Mandir from Moti Masjid, it was used as Ranjit Singh’s treasury. Ironically, it was the Brits who restored the sites to their original purposes, not least to win local favour and persuade the community that they were better, more proper rulers than the Sikhs they toppled.
That said, building monumental, politically coded buildings also comes with complications. In her book, Housing the Republic, on the recently retired Parliament House in Delhi, Sobhana K. Nair offers a case in point. The British called it “Council House” to avoid even vaguely equating the structure to a truly self-governing, democratic chamber; there was only one parliament, in London, and the watered-down Delhi entity was to exist in an inferior category, befitting India’s subject status.
Some details which later became iconic invited ridicule even—for instance, the outer verandah with its 144 sandstone pillars would make it to official logos and stamps, and serve as a popular hangout space for our politicians. At the time it was built, however, the circular design was lampooned: the building was sneeringly compared to a bull ring and gas tank (no pun intended). One critic joked that whenever proceedings inside got boring, maybe legislators could run races around the verandah. Why, even the architects fell out bitterly by the end of the project. Of course, “Council House” did end up as India’s Parliament after the British left.
So too were other buildings “nationalised” in a manner of speaking. In the 1860s a governor of Bombay launched the construction of a monsoon seat for himself in Pune. “Confusingly Italianate in style,” a writer would observe, it was apparently modelled on one of Queen Victoria and her husband’s homes in the UK. In 1949, the place was handed over to what was then Poona University.
In the years that followed, the governor’s stately ballroom became the Sant Dnyaneshwar Hall (fittingly, a portrait of the 13th century saint hangs within), while the banqueting chamber serves now as a sarkari conference venue. There are coats of arms belonging to British officials and decorative gargoyles typical of colonial buildings. But there is also a statue of Savitribai Phule, the anti-caste crusader whose name the university today bears.
Encroachment and vandalism
But no discussion on historical buildings and their eventual fate can be complete without speaking of plain encroachment and vandalism. Leaving aside land around heritage sites being appropriated by private parties—who then populate it with spectacularly ugly buildings—there are also monuments that have themselves been seized. On the way to Golconda Fort in 2016, for instance, this columnist saw little tombs of minor figures. Some of these had been annexed to concrete houses, with furniture laid out around the graves.
In Bidar, with its own fort and tombs, as many as 47 families were living around and inside the structures. Some of these people claim to be descendants of assorted royals, but it hardly excuses setting up kitchens and toilets in mausoleums. All this is leaving aside another special feature of India’s historical buildings. Famous persons built these with an exaggerated sense of dignity. Yet today the same memorials are sites for aspiring lovers to meet and engage in naughty activities.
Viewed one way, no builder of monuments ultimately owns the resultant building. The men and women who erected India’s many iconic structures were attempting to speak to posterity. Posterity, however, turned these material signatures into everything from shady trysting spots and dumping grounds to museums and prisons. Heroes of history thought they were building for the ages. Except the ages are usually just looking for places to carve “Bunty loves Saudamini”.
Manu S. Pillai is a historian and author, most recently, of Gods, Guns and Missionaries.