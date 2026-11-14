Manu S Pillai: Numbers have always been a form of politics

In the mid-19th century, there ruled in Jaipur a man called Ram Singh II (1833-80). He was a prince of many talents. Photography, for instance, interested him, and he would leave behind a heap of fascinating images, including the occasional naughty picture. Religion was another passion, though a somewhat unsavoury one—having become a staunch Saivite, the maharaja declared Vaishnava practices suspect and proceeded to persecute its votaries. But his favourite pastime was hoodwinking his overlords. Jaipur’s treaty with the Raj required it to submit a portion of all revenues over ₹4 million to the colonial power.
When Ram Singh’s request to rescind this stipulation was denied, he simply began evading the surplus tribute. All it took was a habitual cooking of his books, with the result that invariably, year after year, the maharaja’s income fell below the threshold. Or as a British official grumbled in 1871, where revenues were “admitted to be 39 lakhs” they were actually “nearer to 50 or 60”. Ram Singh was subverting imperial claims while laughing his way to the palace treasury. And the secret behind this magic trick was really just an artful curation of data and an elastic approach to the truth.
Statistics and numbers have rarely been just innocent information points. They were, and remain, handy instruments of politics. Around the same time that Ram Singh was fudging records in Jaipur, for example, Travancore down south was making a virtuous show of official transparency. Starting in the 1860s, its rulers began to issue regular administrative reports, packed with tables on how many roads were built, how many schools established, what new heights trade had scaled, etc.