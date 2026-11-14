Manu S Pillai: Numbers have always been a form of politics

Yet precisely because of its powers to mislead, paper—and what goes on it—can be a source of great power, able even to fix what we know as history. Take, for example, the Jallianwala Bagh Massacre of 1919. Precisely 1,650 rounds were fired, but there is no consensus on how many were killed. Predictably, the British underplayed the event, claiming deaths in the 200s at first. When an Indian organization, going door to door, declared a figure around 500, the authorities revised the “official” numbers, eventually settling at 379. This when whole families, out of fear, did not come forward with testimonies of their losses—they were afraid even to claim a place on the record. To be clear, 379 is a bad enough figure, yet compared with nationalist estimates of 1,000 killed, it minimizes the scale of the tragedy.