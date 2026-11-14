Manu S Pillai: Numbers have always been a form of politics

When Ram Singh’s request to rescind this stipulation was denied, he simply began evading the surplus tribute. All it took was a habitual cooking of his books, with the result that invariably, year after year, the maharaja’s income fell below the threshold. Or as a British official grumbled in 1871, where revenues were “admitted to be 39 lakhs” they were actually “nearer to 50 or 60”. Ram Singh was subverting imperial claims while laughing his way to the palace treasury. And the secret behind this magic trick was really just an artful curation of data and an elastic approach to the truth.