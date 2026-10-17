Manu S Pillai: Strength in numbers matters when confronting injustice

Of course, a protest of the few is typically less powerful than large-scale collective action—as we see to this day, strength in numbers matters when confronting injustice. In 1830-31, peasants in South Canara faced a double whammy: economic depression and high taxes. Their appeals to the British went nowhere. Until, that is, they began to converge in koots (grand assemblies) to launch a programme of civil disobedience. There was some violence, and there was a measure of clamping down by the area’s colonial authorities. But in the end, it was the officialdom that blinked. To be clear, the peasants were not unreasonable: they paid through the nose, sold valuables, and did their best to meet the state’s revenue demands. Only when the government shut its ears and eyes to their grievances altogether, pushing them to the wall, did they pick the nuclear option of the koots.