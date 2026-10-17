Manu S Pillai: Strength in numbers matters when confronting injustice

By 1896, B.G. Tilak was an impatient man. The Indian National Congress, of which he was a leading figure, had for over 10 years been appealing to the better angels of the British. Its dominant faction was moderate to a fault, periodically singing praises of Queen Victoria to avoid the charge of sedition. Indeed, one elder statesman advised Indians to be “forbearing” and to approach the Raj with “diffidence”, like good, unthreatening children.
But for Tilak—bolder, more direct, less afraid—this would not do, especially when the aforementioned better angels were nowhere in sight. All this polite beseeching, he held, was in British eyes akin to the “sound of a gnat”, sneeringly waved away. What was needed was “to force our grievances into (the ruling power’s) ears by strong constitutional means.” In other words, mass agitation. And that is exactly what Tilak would champion, in the process changing the course of the freedom struggle.
Protest has been a part of human society for as long as societies have existed. Not everyone likes it, nor do its methods attract universal approval. The hunger strike, for instance, is one of its more controversial modes. Some see it as a legitimate technique, others as blackmail. Sometimes the same person could view it as both. Gandhi, for instance, took the idea of fasting-unto-death to towering new heights vis-à-vis the British. Yet when a Congressman, Manchersha Avari, went on a hunger strike for an “improper cause”, the Mahatma wrote, “let him die”. In that sense, hunger strikes depend on how far its designated targets care.
In 1603, priests in Kerala’s Trikkandiyur prevailed in a dispute with a ruler after an eight-day pattini (literally, “starving”)—to the Hindu rajah, the death of Brahmins was sin. But when Brahmins in 14th century Delhi paused their eating to resist Firuz Shah Tughluq’s levy of the jizya (tax) on them, the sultan snorted with indifference.
Of course, a protest of the few is typically less powerful than large-scale collective action—as we see to this day, strength in numbers matters when confronting injustice. In 1830-31, peasants in South Canara faced a double whammy: economic depression and high taxes. Their appeals to the British went nowhere. Until, that is, they began to converge in koots (grand assemblies) to launch a programme of civil disobedience. There was some violence, and there was a measure of clamping down by the area’s colonial authorities. But in the end, it was the officialdom that blinked. To be clear, the peasants were not unreasonable: they paid through the nose, sold valuables, and did their best to meet the state’s revenue demands. Only when the government shut its ears and eyes to their grievances altogether, pushing them to the wall, did they pick the nuclear option of the koots.