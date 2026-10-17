Manu S Pillai: Strength in numbers matters when confronting injustice

But for Tilak—bolder, more direct, less afraid—this would not do, especially when the aforementioned better angels were nowhere in sight. All this polite beseeching, he held, was in British eyes akin to the “sound of a gnat”, sneeringly waved away. What was needed was “to force our grievances into (the ruling power’s) ears by strong constitutional means.” In other words, mass agitation. And that is exactly what Tilak would champion, in the process changing the course of the freedom struggle.