Once van Linschoten passed by some villages and ‘at everie hil, stonie Rocke or hole’ there was a ‘Carved Pagode, or rather Devils, and monsters in hellish shapes’. An image he saw on this journey was ‘so mishaped and deformed’ that it surpassed all the ugliness so far suffered—the deity (probably Narasimha, the man-lion form of Vishnu) had ‘hornes, and long teeth that hung out of his mouth, down to the knees, and beneath his Navel and belly it had an other such like face, with . . . tuskes’. There was on its head something ‘not unlike the Popes triple crown’ so that ‘in effect it seemed to be a monster [of the] Apocalips’. No matter which way he looked, van Linschoten saw in Hindu gods the very creatures Christian mythology warned the faithful to beware (of). To Indians, of course, these images were ‘visual theologies’ and ‘visual scriptures’, but, made of black stone and housed in dark sanctums, outsiders conjured up unpleasant associations.