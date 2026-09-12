Manu S. Pillai: A history of the insults, expletives and slurs that shaped politics and society

In 1562, Emperor Akbar ordered the execution of a close associate. Adham Khan was one of the Mughal ruler’s kokas (foster brothers) and as such possessed vast influence. But he didn’t get along with another of Akbar’s ministers. So, as was the fashion in those times, Khan decided to eliminate his rival. Except, instead of deploying poison or some subtle means, his friends and he hacked the man to death. The emperor, awakened from an afternoon nap by the “dreadful clamour”, was aghast. There is more than one version of how he responded on first hearing the news (and before Khan was thrown off the fort walls). In one account, Akbar cries, “son of a b****”, a phrase preferred in our own times by such illustrious persons as Donald Trump. In the other, however, the lungi-clad padshah opts for a fouler expletive: “Kandu!”, he exclaims, (translated with touching fidelity by one scholar as “assf*****”), “why did you kill (my minister)?!”