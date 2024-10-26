Mary Bennet: Just no main character energy
SummaryDo we really need Mary Bennet from ‘Pride And Prejudice’ as heroine of a new 10-part mini series? Is this the beginning of the Jane Austen Cinematic Universe?
The 1995 BBC Pride And Prejudice miniseries is an iconic piece of pop-culture that has passed into canon for Jane Austen fans. Nevermind that Mr Darcy never really took a dip in the Pemberley pond in Austen’s novel—it is literally set in stone today; immortalised by a statue of Colin Firth in a diaphanous shirt rising from a lake in London’s Hyde Park. Of all Austen adaptations, it is generally considered the most faithful and tonally right—the 2005 version starring Keira Knightley comes close in popularity but never in authenticity for Austen fandom. Over six one-hour episodes, the mini-series captures the heart of Austen’s famous novel—it is not slavish in its adherence to its source material (refer to the pond scene) but is slow and thoughtful enough to catch all its frothiness as well as its emotional drift.