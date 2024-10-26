Mary Bennet: Just no main character energy

Fan-fiction writers have mined Pride And Prejudice to write copious amounts of spin-offs—not one character has been spared a closer look. From shifting the perspective of the novel to look at it through its hero’s eyes instead of its heroine’s (like Mr Darcy’s Diary by Amanda Grange and An Assembly Such As This by Pamela Alden, both fun reads) to giving it a subaltern twist by seeing it through the eyes of a person who never even featured in the original work (a housemaid, in the brilliant Longbourn by Jo Baker), it has all been done. There is a zombie version (Pride and Prejudice And Zombies by Seth Grahame-Smith), a minor character version (The Heiress: The Revelations Of Anne de Bourgh, an unexpectedly deep and sombre read), and a murder mystery version (Death Comes To Pemberley by no less than the venerated P.D. James). It’s natural, then, that Mary has her own fan-fiction, with Janice Hadlow’s The Other Bennet Sister, a thoughtful novel that gets the period and its language just right, leading the charge.