The hidden struggles of high-functioning anxiety and depression
When we fall into the trap of over-identifying and self-diagnosis based on social media terms, it delays seeking help
Over the last 20 years, I have noticed a significant change in the language that clients use to describe their mental health struggles and inner world, and most importantly, how they carry it. I increasingly hear clients—young and old alike, and especially in the past eight years—use terms such as “high-functioning anxiety" and “high-functioning depression" to describe themselves during our initial conversations.