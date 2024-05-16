Meet the guardians of Mumbai’s Rani Bagh
SummaryFor nearly 20 years, a foundation led by five women has rallied to protect and preserve a 60-acre garden in Byculla
For Hutokshi Rustomfram, summer visits from Pune to her maternal grandmother’s home in Mumbai meant visiting Rani Bagh in Byculla every evening. “Those were the days when the botanical garden was an integral part of the community—there was no entry fee, people used it as a thoroughfare and it was a garden for one and all," recalls the 67-year-old, who together with four feisty women—Katie Bagli, Shubhada Nikharge, Sheila Tanna and Hutoxi Arethna—co-founded Save Rani Bagh Botanical Garden Foundation in April 2007.