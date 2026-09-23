How to maintain mental health, vitality, and connection as you age

Over the last few years, I have noticed a subtle but meaningful shift in my work. More people in their 50s have been reaching out for therapy, not because they are in crisis, but because they want to mindfully build a life that feels meaningful and satisfying. Many male clients in their 50s focus on how they can cope with and adapt to lifestyle changes while remaining optimistic as they approach retirement.

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Some clients in their 60s and 70s start therapy as they try to negotiate where self-care begins and when responsibility takes precedence. These clients are either caregiving for a parent or partner or embracing their role as grandparents. Some work with older clients is focused on loneliness, fear about health concerns and anticipatory grief for themselves, their partner or friends. My observation working with these clients is that there is a real gap when it comes to conversations around longevity and ageing.

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Global research has turned towards the idea that in view of longevity we need to focus on health span (the years we spend in good health as we age). However, we also need to focus on what allows people in their 60s and 70s to maintain vitality, trust in the world, remain engaged, and in turn lead full lives as they age.

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Recently, I came across the term “joy span”, coined by gerontologist and author Dr Kerry Burnight. It encapsulates how important it is to focus on the quality of life, not just the number of years we live. This is the missing piece in our conversations.

As our bodies change with age, it becomes all the more important to consciously work on the factors within our control and create the conditions that enable us to build a life that allows to us to feel alive, and experience contentment.

Our capacity to nurture and sustain close relationships that bring us joy and lightness is a crucial factor that allows for good quality of life. We need to be mindful of relationships that leave us feeling hassled. It can help to use this awareness to figure out how we engage when we find ourselves in these relationships.

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Recognising the value of connection and avoiding withdrawal and isolation is crucial. One of my clients who lost her husband when she was 55 and is now in her late 60s, tells me she goes to the gym not just for health but for micro-interactions since she lives by herself.

Another factor that plays a big role is our capacity to learn, unlearn and adapt. I was teaching a class of adult learners where the oldest student was 75 and he said that he commits to learning a new skill every year, which keeps him engaged. I found this remarkable and a reminder of how we need to keep our curiosity alive.

A lot of psychological literature points out that adults in their 50s and 60s who have assimilated, integrated, and made peace with what life has offered them—and who have given themselves permission to accept their losses and challenges—tend to do much better as they age. In contrast, those who feel that life has not served them well or given them what they feel they deserved may struggle more as they grow older.

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Dr Burnight says her favourite part of ageing is giving and she feels our capacity to thrive is linked to it. Giving, when it comes from a place of openness and genuineness, has the power to empower both the giver and the receiver.

I’ve realised it is important to ask ourselves: How are we contributing to the world, and what are we giving back?

Sometimes it’s as simple as a smile, a listening ear, hope, empathy or an act of consideration. And at times, it may even be our own vulnerability.

As Betty Friedan writes in Fountain of Age, “Aging is not lost youth, but a new stage of opportunity and strength”. My feeling is that the journey to reimagining our life as we age lies in holding this perspective.

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Sonali Gupta is a Mumbai-based psychotherapist and author.