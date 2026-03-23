Why yoga mats and mindfulness apps are no match for the structural stress of a toxic work culture

Conversations about mental health are audible now more than ever before, and India Inc. appears to be taking employee well-being seriously. But much of this response—often taking the form of wellness apps, meditation rooms and World Mental Health Day campaigns in the office—remains superficial, even performative.

At workplaces, mental health is often treated as a trend to be managed rather than a structural issue to be addressed. The focus is on visible, low-effort, individual-focused interventions such as mindfulness training, yoga sessions and herbal teas in the cafeteria, even as the deeper causes of distress remain unexamined. While these approaches can offer short-term relief, occupational health research indicates they often fail to address systemic workplace stressors, limiting their overall effectiveness.

What links these groups is not individual fragility, but the conditions they operate within: economic insecurity, performance pressure and limited institutional support. While the contexts differ, the underlying pattern is similar. Sustained structural stress, combined with limited avenues for support or relief, can translate into psychological distress over time. The same holds true within workplaces.

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Mental health conditions among working-age adults is a growing public health concern, with stress, depression and anxiety linked to reduced productivity and higher absenteeism. In India, mental disorders account for an estimated 2,443 Disability-Adjusted Life Years (DALYs) per 100,000 people and could lead to economic losses of nearly $1.03 trillion between 2012 and 2030, according to World Health Organization (WHO). Most of this burden falls on those under 60, the core working population. Employees dealing with toxic management, long working hours, low control at work and job insecurity are unlikely to find relief in employee well-being programmes that focus on symbolic gestures. When people do not feel valued, heard or supported, it inevitably affects not only their well-being but also their productivity, engagement and long-term commitment to the organisation. Attrition is not just a talent problem, it is often a well-being problem.

Yet, much of corporate India continues to treat mental health as an individual responsibility. Employees are encouraged to be more resilient, to manage stress better, to seek help when needed. While these are important, they are insufficient. When systems produce stress, resilience cannot be the only solution. This mirrors a broader gap in how mental health is discussed in India. The problem is that stress itself has been normalised by society. Many people are unable to distinguish between everyday stress and more serious anxiety—and it is not their fault. The line between the two is often blurred. As author Richard Carlson observed, “stress is nothing more than a socially acceptable form of mental illness.” While the statement may be provocative, it reflects a cultural reality.

In India, being overworked is frequently glorified. Long hours, constant pressure and burnout are worn as badges of honour, rather than warning signs of distress. This cultural conditioning makes it harder to recognise when boundaries have been crossed.

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Of course, there are instances that demand intensity, such as tight schedules and high-stakes projects. But when stress becomes constant rather than the exception, it ceases to be sustainable. After all, we are only human.

If we are serious about addressing mental health, whether in offices or in society at large, we must move beyond symbolic solutions. This means asking harder questions: Are work cultures enabling or extractive? Do leadership styles foster psychological safety or fear? Do institutions acknowledge emotional well-being as integral to performance, or as an afterthought? The answers to these questions require systemic change. And that change may not always align with short-term output targets but it is essential for long-term sustainability.

Creating healthier workplaces means making deliberate shifts: ensuring employees feel valued, recognizing that stress often flows top-down, and enabling genuine two-way communication and feedback. This can be achieved through structured employee well-being frameworks, clearly defined organizational culture, accountability, well-articulated key performance indicators (KPIs) and professional assessment mechanisms. These are not soft interventions; they are structural ones. Research has shown that when organisations invest in such changes, the returns are tangible. Employee productivity improves and loyalty strengthens.

Encouragingly, the conversation itself has evolved. We are moving away from archaic notions that mental health struggles are “all in the head”. There is growing recognition that mental health and mental illness are not synonymous, and that seeking help is not a sign of weakness. Mental health is not an isolated, individual issue. It is shaped by the systems people inhabit—corporate, educational, social, and economic. Until organisations are willing to confront the structural drivers of distress, efforts at promoting well-being will remain limited in impact. Awareness campaigns without accountability, and benefits without cultural change, risk becoming little more than corporate optics. The question is not whether companies are doing enough for mental health. It is whether they are willing to change what is making people unwell in the first place. If distress is being produced at scale, the problem is not individual weakness—it is systemic design.

Amrita Puri is an actor and an employee well-being consultant. She holds a Master’s in Global Mental Health and Society from the University of Edinburgh.

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