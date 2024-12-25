Recall moments of joy as the year ends

The year coming to an end feels like a bittersweet time for many people. As a therapist, I have observed an increase in the number of people who reach out at this time of the year. Existing clients talk about a magnification of feelings of loneliness, anxiety and low mood. The absence of relationships or the pressure to make decisions related to intimate relationships seems to get exacerbated. For those who have lost a loved one or experienced grief in other ways, such as the loss of a friendship or struggles in an infertility journey, year endings are a reminder of the absence and longing for those they have loved or desired. This is also where very often people find themselves struggling with hope, community and re-evaluating decisions.