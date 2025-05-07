Why strong social connections matter more than ever
SummaryThe antidote to loneliness lies in patience, flexibility and mindfully making time for relationships
A 25-year-old client says: “I’m told this is the best stage of my life, but it feels the loneliest. It’s been weeks since anyone has checked in about how I’m doing and what I’m feeling. There is this longing for connection, wanting to sit and have a conversation with someone who cares about me. I feel deeply alone, the likes on social media, rapid bursts of text messages, none of them feel like connection."