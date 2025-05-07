Why strong social connections matter more than ever

Loneliness makes it extremely hard for us to think about the future, and everything feels like a struggle as there is no one to share our joys or miseries with. There is a beauty in having someone, whether a friend, partner or a teacher, who can be a witness to our life and how we have grown. In the absence of it sometimes we are at the risk of losing our own selves. A warm feeling, tenderness and care is what we experience when we feel connected to someone. And this is the foundation for having a good life.