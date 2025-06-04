The importance of ‘third places’ in a disconnected world
Outside of the home and office, ‘third places’ like parks and gyms offer comfort, interaction and a sense of community
A 25-year-old client tells me, “I spend all my week working from home and then on weekends I’m binge watching, spending time on my couch. Sometimes I order food, I rarely head out. When I was in college, I used to be out every day, meeting friends, making plans. Now I feel lifeless and trapped, I don’t know what needs to change."