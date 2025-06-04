The importance of ‘third places’ in a disconnected world

Another 53-year-old client says, “I recently joined a dance class, and I can’t tell you how alive I feel. The shadow of the pandemic continued to haunt my life. My work is hybrid so I’m at my office twice a week and rest of the days I’m working from my home. I have forgotten what it’s like to be in spaces that are neither home nor work. I listen to podcasts, chat with friends online, play on my console and yet feel isolated and unhappy although there isn’t any reason particularly to be sad."