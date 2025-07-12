Mindful travel can transform and heal us

One of my all-time favourite trips has been to a small town in India where I went to deepen the skill of patience. It’s only when I drove down to the place I discovered that we would have a monk teaching us how to meditate. I remember how that entire experience significantly shaped my lens around meditation and how to live.

As a lot of my clients and friends are returning from summer holidays, I have been thinking about how travel meets so many of our needs and how mindful travel is important to our well-being. It doesn’t matter where we are going.

A few years ago, I discovered the term “a beginner’s mind”, which has its origin in Buddhism. It largely means being able to see the world from a lens of openness, curiosity and mindfully letting go of preconceived ideas. I have often felt that when we do travel with this perspective, we open ourselves to a world of possibilities and beauty that we have not known or imagined. It becomes a window where it feels like you are experiencing the same place with a new lens.

Growing up, I spent all my summers in Punjab as my maternal grandparents and cousins lived there. The train ride from Mumbai to our hometown was a 36-hour journey. I fondly remember how I was touched by the generosity of fellow travellers, and enjoyed listening to their stories—these experiences added to how I saw life. In 1995-96 when Dilwale Dulhaniye le Jayenge was running in theatres, a fellow traveller who was in his early 20s talked about how the movie had changed the way he was seen on his campus in Maharashtra and how Punjab was viewed differently through a lens of love, connection and hospitality. When I turned 22, I chose to travel solo to Punjab by road and then train—a trip on which I realised that travel becomes a holding space where I can feel, let creative ideas marinate, enjoy micro-interactions with people I meet and most importantly, allow myself time to sit with my own feelings and thoughts that I seem to not address or even acknowledge in my day-to-day life.

Over time, I have realised that I don’t need to travel to a different city to do this—I can go to South Mumbai, visit art galleries, walk in tiny lanes in Colaba and experience all of it. When I can walk endlessly without navigation, have conversations with gallery owners, shopkeepers, I realise that this beginner’s mindset can be activated anywhere. These micro interactions evoke a sense of wonder, curiosity, and in those moments my ability to feel deepens.

I remember a friend asking me, “Is there a specific type of travel you recommend when in grief?” I told her what my therapist had said—to travel to places where one is close to nature. This is a learning that has helped me see how life finds a way eventually, and at the same time remember the natural rhythms of how things unfold. My trip to Kyoto months after losing my father-in-law helped me answer existential questions that loss had brought up, and also served as a reminder of values one wants to live by. Someone had asked me, “Is there something specific you recommend when in Kyoto?” and my advice was to immerse themself in what Kyoto has to offer and resist the urge to research too much, since one will find beauty everywhere, in ways only your eyes can see.

When I find myself craving a sense of aliveness and vitality, I love going to university towns and campuses—there is a youthful energy which is unique to these spaces. Last week, I went to my alma mater St Xavier’s College, Mumbai. Watching young minds navigate college with curiosity and innocence brought back parts of my own self, which now sometimes go into hibernation and need a nudge to reappear.

While we may all go to the same places, we never experience the place in similar ways. What travel unfolds is deeply personal, and in its own gentle ways it changes the lens with which we see ourselves and the world.

Sonali Gupta is a Mumbai-based psychotherapist. She is the author of the book You Will be Alright : A Guide to Navigating Grief and has a YouTube channel, Mental Health with Sonali.

