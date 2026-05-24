Is 'Taste' a feast for the senses or an excess of indulgence?

The most enjoyable piece, in terms of design as well as text, is Meenakshi Reddy Madhavan’s sojourn across Europe, as she plants herself among a group of Indian tourists on a guided tour of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge country. With just the right touch of cynicism and pathos, the essay becomes much more than a travelogue—a bittersweet analysis of what it means to be “a citizen of the world”. Living in Berlin for several years, fluent in German but still unsure of her place in the social milieu of Europe, Madhavan finds herself drawn to, as well as alienated from, her compatriots. As the rambunctious tourists enjoy dal and rice in the land of schnitzels and sauerkraut, take selfies in skimpy clothes in freezing cold and, at the end of the tour, are left underwhelmed, the writer comes away with more epiphanies than she had perhaps bargained for.