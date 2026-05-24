Is 'Taste' a feast for the senses or an excess of indulgence?

For not only is each volume of Taste heavily illustrated, the images also come in a variety of forms: embossed, gold-tinted, as cut-outs, poster folds, meant to be viewed through multi-coloured lenses, and full of quaint quirks that would gladden the heart of anyone invested in the book as a decorative object rather than a medium of intellectual engagement. Taste is not meant to live on shelves; it is meant to be displayed on a bespoke coffee table, preferably made by a Japanese master carpenter, considering the limited edition of 500 copies that have been released.