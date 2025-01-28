How the metaverse is revolutionising workplace collaboration
SummaryVirtual workspaces replicate traditional offices, enabling spontaneous interactions and real-time communication, while also offering innovative and cost-effective training solutions
The metaverse is here, and it’s not only transforming how we see the world but how we participate in it—from the factory floor to the meeting room.
Microsoft chief executive Satya Nadella’s post from three years ago resonates more strongly today than ever before. The metaverse is no longer a distant vision confined to gaming, fashion, or real estate.