Michael Owen interview: The football legend on Arsenal's rise, Liverpool's rebuild, Mo Salah and winning the Ballon d'Or
From teenage sensation and Ballon d’Or winner to a top football pundit, Michael Owen revisits his journey and weighs in on the Premier League, Liverpool’s rebuild, Arsenal’s rise, and how the role of the striker has changed
Michael Owen always had impeccable timing. On a dull Monday morning in Mumbai, he walks into the room-turned-studio of a luxury South Mumbai hotel, overlooking an expanse of the Arabian Sea, and kitted out with the Premier League trophy, right on time for the interview.
Bright and ready, sporting the same hair-cut he had since he burst onto the scene as a teenage prodigy. He is not a fashion icon or larger than life. Owen may not attract hordes of phone-toting casual football fans, but was a treat for the purists. Standing at 5’8, he took on the best and biggest defenders, on the ground and in the air, with his speed and smarts to become one of the best strikers England (40 goals in 89 appearances) and Liverpool has ever produced.
In Mumbai for Premier League India's engagement week, the 45-year-old sat down for a chat with Mint Lounge. Edited excerpts: