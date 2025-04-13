What is micro-cheating and is it taking a toll on your relationship?
SummaryIs ‘liking’ an ex’s reel or midnight texting with a teammate cheating? Crossing small lines in a relationship can be a breach of trust
We’ve been together for a few years, but I found out recently that my fiancé was flirting with his female friends and the women he met during his travels," says MS, a 26-year-old management trainee from Chandigarh. Although there wasn’t any physical infidelity, the emotional toll on MS has been immense. She says there’s now a huge trust deficit between them.
What MS experienced is an example of micro-cheating, a relationship issue that is often perceived as less severe than physical infidelity, but can be equally damaging.