What is micro-cheating and is it taking a toll on your relationship?

Gahlawat mentions that married couples, particularly those with children, are often more inclined to work through issues of micro-cheating rather than dissolve the relationship. For couples who are dating or in a committed relationship without the ties of marriage or children, micro-cheating can often lead to a break-up. Even for those who choose to continue the relationship, the constant worry and mistrust may exhaust individuals over a long period of time. The worry and distress can manifest as anxiety, depression, sleep disorders or hypervigilance for the affected partner.