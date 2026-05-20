The hidden struggles of your 40s: Why midlife feels so overwhelming

My sense is that how we navigate these years determines how we will step into our second innings of life. These years pose an existential dilemma as we stand at the crossroads, deciding which path to take and how to move forward. The choice is largely about what to prioritise, what to accept, where to accommodate, what to let go, and whether this relates to values, our relationship with our body, work, or people in our inner circle. This demands a recommitment to who we want to become and how we want to lead our lives.