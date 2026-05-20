The hidden struggles of your 40s: Why midlife feels so overwhelming

A 42-year-old client says he is in a constant state of transition. “In my 20s and 30s, I felt I had to give everything to my work so that my business could settle. Now, in my 40s, I’m caught between caregiving for my unwell parents and trying to develop a sturdy relationship with my teenage children. There is no breathing room or moment to sit and savour, even though I have the resources.”
Another 39-year-old female client says while being single feels great given the autonomy she has, there are days she feels deeply lonely. “My happiness has been dipping for a year and it’s not about companionship. What I earlier found fascinating no longer feels attractive. I feel stuck and have forgotten what it means to feel alive.”