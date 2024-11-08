Young India’s new therapist: The fortune-teller
SummaryAnxious millennials and post-millennials are turning to astrology, tarot and other faith-based practices to convince themselves that the future isn’t so uncertain after all
Ayaan Deshpande has a plan. Within the next three years, before he turns 30, he wants to buy a three-bedroom apartment in Mumbai, find a partner and make enough money to travel the world. To ensure he’ll achieve it all, he regularly seeks help from a set of “guides"—a tarot-card reader, a numerologist and an astrologer, spending about ₹15,000-20,000 a month on their services.
Last week, Deshpande decided to meet a Hinge date only after a tarot-card reading suggested the possibility of it becoming a long-term relationship. A year ago, he added an extra “a" to his first name after a numerologist said it would help his health and business, a family-owned fabric shop, flourish. His astrologer is on speed dial if he needs to know whether the stars are aligned for him to invest in a particular company’s stock.