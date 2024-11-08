Young India’s new therapist: The fortune-teller

Udaipur’s Diksha Singh, 27, often feels like she’s a “therapist" to many of her clients. “People believe in higher power more than they believe in themselves," says Singh, an astrologer and a palmist who has a PhD in pharmaceuticals. It’s a feeling she gets whether she’s consulting on platforms like Astrotalk or doing private sessions. Most of her clients approach her after watching her Instagram Reels. Recently, a 14-year-old asked her “When will my friend talk to me?" “They are looking for a connection with someone with whom they have no connection. Plus, they think this person (referring to herself) can also help them with a magic trick that can solve their problems."