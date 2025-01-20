Want a productivity tip? Forget apps and hacks

In a recent statement, L&T chairperson S.N. Subrahmanyan insisted on the necessity of a 90-hour workweek, sparking a whirlwind of criticism and prompting discussions about the ideal number of hours for work.

The key to achieving work goals effectively, whether in a startup or a legacy organisation, lies not in the quantity of hours spent working but in the quality of those hours.

In an age dominated by technology, several apps promise people the ability to work smarter, faster, and make the most out of 24 hours in a day. Many turn to time trackers, digital planners and habit trackers to maximise productivity.

Productivity, however, doesn’t need apps or technology; it is not about ticking off tasks on a digital checklist. It hinges on the quality of engagement and self-awareness. This is called mindful productivity, which essentially focuses on understanding personal rhythms and goals, ensuring one completes an assigned task without feeling overwhelmed at any point, and also have a life outside working hours.

Mindful productivity denotes the notion of awareness, encapsulating the practice of focusing on present experiences and observing thoughts and feelings without judgment.

As Professor Ruth Baer explains in the article, Mindfulness Training as a Clinical Intervention: A Conceptual and Empirical Review, in the journal Clinical Psychology: Science and Practice, mindfulness is “bringing one’s complete attention to the experience occurring in the present moment, in a non-judgmental or accepting way." Rooted in ancient Buddhist traditions, its practical applications today are vital. This presence of mind allows individuals to tackle challenges—be it last-minute additional tasks or urgent deadlines—with clarity and composure.

Consider being asked to handle a client meeting without prior intimation while you’re in the middle of finishing a project. The sudden task can affect your concentration and the way you’ve planned the day. Instead of being stressed, pause and take deep breaths to centre your thoughts. Evaluate the importance of both tasks and be willing to shift focus towards the upcoming meeting. Set an intention for how you will participate in the meeting, focusing on active listening and note-taking to capture essential points. After the meeting, reflect on key takeaways before returning to the project.

Let’s take another instance: You had to submit a presentation to your manager the next morning but they have asked for the final PPT within the next two hours—around when you also have to walk your pet dog. How will you balance the two tasks? Set a timer so you have time to devote to the presentation. Stay present while working; for mindful productivity to work, you’ve to treat work hours as sacred.

Once the timer goes off, walk your dog and disconnect from work. During the walk, engage with your surroundings to enhance mental clarity. After returning, work on your presentation with a refreshed mindset.

By following mindful approaches, you can shift focus and address the unique pressures of today’s workplace, like the always-on culture, where an incessant flow of notifications and updates creates an overwhelming environment.

Mindfulness provides a necessary refuge to recalibrate. It also helps equip individuals with the resilience to manage financial concerns at a time when there’s uncertainty related to jobs, and societal strife.

Practising mindfulness cultivates inner peace in chaotic times. Most importantly, mindful productivity helps in promoting mental and physical well-being.

Let’s talk numbers

Optimal productivity doesn’t mean working long hours. Studies suggest effective work can be conducted within a five-hour workday. In fact, working without breaks hurts employee well-being as well as organisational success.

In a 2001 article in the journal Annual Review of Psychology, researchers Christina Maslach, Wilmar B. Schaufeli, and Michael P. Leiter argue that relentless pressure stifles creativity and innovation. This diminishes productivity and increases absenteeism, costing companies talent and morale.

Prioritising mental health is not only beneficial but essential for sustainability and growth of companies.

While digital tools aid productivity, an overreliance on them may add pressure and inhibit peak performance. Completing tasks through technology might not yield the quality of engagement necessary for true success; one often completes tasks merely to check them off on a to-do list instead of focusing on deeper engagement.

Research suggests to-do lists create undue pressure, shifting the focus from clarity of intention to mere completion. Instead, dedicating time to meaningful work and focusing intensely on tasks without distraction enhances productivity and growth. Working two-four hours uninterrupted daily promotes depth over breadth.

Some techniques, rooted in traditional methods, that make discipline and commitment a regular practice include:

Mindfulness in daily activities: Infuse mindfulness into your routines, such as showering or commuting, turning mundane tasks into opportunities for awareness. During your commute, observe the scenery around or focus on your breath instead of scrolling your phone.

Nature immersion: Spending time in nature and engaging the senses provides a powerful way to connect with the present and reduce stress. Practise sitting quietly in a natural setting, closing your eyes, and tuning in to the surrounding sensations and sounds.

Journalling: Reflect on thoughts and feelings and identify patterns and areas that need attention. Try maintaining a gratitude journal, spending 10-15 minutes writing it before going to bed. You can use prompts like “What am I feeling right now?" or “What do I need to let go of?", to deepen self-awareness.

Does multitasking help?

Multitasking, often celebrated as a hallmark of efficiency, reduces productivity and effectiveness by as much as 40%, according to the American Psychological Association. Rather than attempting to manage multiple tasks, focusing on one task at a time allows for intentional living and enhanced clarity. The illusion of multitasking obscures the path to true productivity and mental sharpness.

In today’s performance-driven world, mindfulness is essential, not a luxury. By prioritising mindful habits, high-achievers can cultivate sustainable success at work and have a good life outside of work hours.

Jayashree Mahesh is associate professor (management), BITS Pilani.

