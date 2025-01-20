Lounge
Want a productivity tip? Forget apps and hacks
Jayashree Mahesh 5 min read 20 Jan 2025, 08:00 AM IST
SummaryProductivity is not about ticking off endless tasks on a digital check-list. It hinges on the quality of engagement and self-awareness
In a recent statement, L&T chairperson S.N. Subrahmanyan insisted on the necessity of a 90-hour workweek, sparking a whirlwind of criticism and prompting discussions about the ideal number of hours for work.
The key to achieving work goals effectively, whether in a startup or a legacy organisation, lies not in the quantity of hours spent working but in the quality of those hours.
