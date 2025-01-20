Want a productivity tip? Forget apps and hacks

Consider being asked to handle a client meeting without prior intimation while you’re in the middle of finishing a project. The sudden task can affect your concentration and the way you’ve planned the day. Instead of being stressed, pause and take deep breaths to centre your thoughts. Evaluate the importance of both tasks and be willing to shift focus towards the upcoming meeting. Set an intention for how you will participate in the meeting, focusing on active listening and note-taking to capture essential points. After the meeting, reflect on key takeaways before returning to the project.