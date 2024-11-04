Write for the Mint Lounge Fiction Special 2025

One original, unpublished work of fiction will published alongside some of the most exciting names in contemporary Indian writing

Team Lounge
Published4 Nov 2024, 12:23 PM IST
Every January, Mint Lounge publishes a fiction special with original writing by some of the country's most exciting voices.
Every January, Mint Lounge publishes a fiction special with original writing by some of the country’s most exciting voices.

Every January, Mint Lounge publishes its fiction special and here is your chance to be part of it. We are looking for one original, unpublished work of fiction to be published alongside some of the most exciting names in contemporary Indian writing.

Theme for 2025: War and Peace

As we move into 2025, we invite you to reflect on the many wars, literal and metaphorical, we are living through as well as the small pockets of peace, decency and hope that often remain hidden in plain sight. To this end, we seek a piece of short fiction (2,000 words) for the first issue of Mint Lounge in 2025 that grapples with the theme of War and Peace. Feel free to interpret this theme as literally, metaphorically, personally or universally as you like.

Deadline: 25 November 2024

Word count: 2000 words (submissions that are longer or shorter by more than 500 words will be automatically disqualified)

Email your submission with your full name, two-line bio and contact details to lounge@livemint.com

Please submit only one original, unpublished work of fiction. Multiple submissions from the same author will not be considered.

Please submit your story in a Word document as an attachment with your full name as the filename.

We especially encourage previously unpublished authors to submit their work.

We will only publish one story accepted through this open call for submissions.

The final selection will be based on Mint Lounge’s own internal processes.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:4 Nov 2024, 12:23 PM IST
Business NewsLoungeIdeasWrite for the Mint Lounge Fiction Special 2025

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    137.90
    12:59 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    -7.1 (-4.9%)

    ICICI Bank share price

    1,273.95
    12:59 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    -18.05 (-1.4%)

    Reliance Industries share price

    1,297.55
    12:59 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    -41.55 (-3.1%)

    Tata Steel share price

    146.10
    12:59 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    -3.6 (-2.4%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Federal Bank share price

    205.25
    12:55 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    1 (0.49%)

    City Union Bank share price

    177.50
    12:53 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    -0.35 (-0.2%)

    Jubilant Pharmova share price

    1,254.05
    12:53 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    -9.95 (-0.79%)

    UTI Asset Management Company share price

    1,348.00
    12:54 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    -12.25 (-0.9%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Poly Medicure share price

    2,941.30
    12:54 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    -221.4 (-7%)

    Chennai Petroleum Corporation share price

    618.65
    12:55 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    -36.9 (-5.63%)

    Manappuram Finance share price

    150.75
    12:55 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    -8.95 (-5.6%)

    Emami share price

    677.00
    12:55 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    -39.8 (-5.55%)
    More from Top Losers

    Gillette India share price

    10,384.00
    12:53 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    422.2 (4.24%)

    Happy Forgings share price

    1,124.50
    12:47 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    41.65 (3.85%)

    Fine Organic Industries share price

    5,022.40
    12:53 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    180.3 (3.72%)

    Rainbow Childrens Medicare share price

    1,602.00
    12:55 PM | 4 NOV 2024
    52.4 (3.38%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      80,415.000.00
      Chennai
      80,421.000.00
      Delhi
      80,573.000.00
      Kolkata
      80,425.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      101.03/L0.23
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in Lounge

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.