Write for the Mint Lounge Fiction Special 2025

Every January, Mint Lounge publishes its fiction special and here is your chance to be part of it. We are looking for one original, unpublished work of fiction to be published alongside some of the most exciting names in contemporary Indian writing.

Theme for 2025: War and Peace

As we move into 2025, we invite you to reflect on the many wars, literal and metaphorical, we are living through as well as the small pockets of peace, decency and hope that often remain hidden in plain sight. To this end, we seek a piece of short fiction (2,000 words) for the first issue of Mint Lounge in 2025 that grapples with the theme of War and Peace. Feel free to interpret this theme as literally, metaphorically, personally or universally as you like.

Deadline: 25 November 2024

Word count: 2000 words (submissions that are longer or shorter by more than 500 words will be automatically disqualified)

Email your submission with your full name, two-line bio and contact details to lounge@livemint.com

Please submit only one original, unpublished work of fiction. Multiple submissions from the same author will not be considered.

Please submit your story in a Word document as an attachment with your full name as the filename.

We especially encourage previously unpublished authors to submit their work.

We will only publish one story accepted through this open call for submissions.