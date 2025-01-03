Fiction Special 2025: ‘No End’ by Ruth Vanita

“Oh Speckle, don’t do that." She detached him from the young plant he was trying to uproot. Just a few days ago, he would stagger when you put him down. Now he bounded around, ready to get into trouble. Was it all right for him to butt that scraggly rose bush? What if the thorns hurt him? Or if Aunty didn’t want him disturbing the flowers? She decided to return him to his mother. After that, she would go to the kitchen, where her mother was likely to be chatting with Aunty, and would see what was cooking. The chicken curry last night was so deliciously creamy, very different from the one her mother made.