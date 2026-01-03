Saturday Feeling: Fiction by Sujit Saraf, Kavery Nambisan and stories about everyday objects

For the past ten days, the imaginative Nithya Subramanian—who is a regular artist for Lounge—has been turning her toddler’s plates into colourful circles of art. Dosa landscapes, cucumber rain, blueberry-eyed butterflies and paratha Christmas trees have been brightening my doomscrolling. Her feed of edible creations seemed to set the tone for the first issue of 2026—on which she has worked too, illustrating two stories—where we explore the idea of human-made objects that are ubiquitous in everyday life.

Ordinary material objects change the way we experience the world, and for scientists, philosophers, artists and writers, they become inspiration for discovery, insight and creation. They can tell us about the way we lived (archaeological excavations, for example, often thrown up pot shards and beads), become a receptacle for political or national histories, or bring us joy and spark memories. Collecting objects is considered materialistic, and all the messaging around us is about throwing away things. Decluttering is good, yes, but what if we chose to appreciate—without hoarding—the little things that surround us? Maybe we’d be more conscious about how we buy, how we use, and how we waste. Maybe we’d even be able to take back the attention we’ve willingly and unthinkingly given away to social media companies. With this idea in mind for the start of a new year, novelist Sujit Saraf weaves a story of family, neighbourhood friction and unlikely friendships around a bright red Maruti 800 in Lucky’s Maruti. Writer and physician Kavery Nambisan chose a prosthetic limb, or Leg Piece, to comment on the long-term impact of conflict. And in the same spirit, this new year, we’re wishing you that glimmer of consciousness to appreciate all the mundane yet wonderful everyday things and moments that make our lives a little bit better.

View full Image In the first issue of 2026, we explore human-made objects that are ubiquitous in everyday life.

Mumbai life as seen by a modern-day miniaturist

Everyday objects abound in the vibrant watercolours of Zainab Tambawala, who is showing her work in Mumbai till the end of this week. Tambawalla brings an intensity of observation to her art, whether she’s chronicling working life in Mumbai or inanimate objects such as electricity junction boxes, writes Rahul Jacob.

What to watch this weekend

Sriram Raghavan's Ikkis is in theatres and while it is about an eager young soldier in the 1971 War, it is equally a movie about Dharmendra’s last moving performance. Uday Bhatia writes that the film is a passionate plea for peace and Raghavan’s most political film yet, arguing for shared values and humanity. If you haven’t seen Vince Gilligan’s Pluribus yet, Raja Sen recommends it, describing this show about the hive-mind as “a compelling what-if, with no war and no crime, and a world living and working as one, in perfect harmony”. We also have a host of other suggestions to put on your watchlist this weekend.

Earplugs as the new urban survival gear

Urban noise is quietly damaging our hearing and health. Purpose-built earplugs are important to block out ambient noise (or snores) or to cut out harmful frequencies while maintaining as much fidelity as possible at a concert. They’re also a smarter and environment friendly alternative to disposable foam plugs. Think of them as everyday essentials for protecting your focus and sanity, writes Tushwar Kanwar while recommending a few that he’s tried and liked.

What to expect from the office in 2026

The workplace is entering one of its most transformative phases yet. After years of grappling with hybrid work, AI disruption, evolving employee expectations and a workforce that romanticises hustle culture, 2026 signals a turning point. Organisations are no longer likely to depend just on legacy thinking or outdated operating models. The future of work is no longer about choosing technology or humanity but building systems where both elevate each other, writes Geetika Sachdev.

Putting chutney at the centre of the table