There’s been a lot of research, textual material and photo documentation of Gandhi’s “pilgrimage of love,” as Sarojini Naidu called it, from November 1946 to May 1947, in the scarred areas of these two provinces. In spite of the availability of such material, which are the facts that have been most represented and circulated? When we think of Mahatma Gandhi interrupting his Noakhali work in early March 1947 and heading to Patna, do we generally associate his Bihar padayatra with Frontier Gandhi who was touring the state from January 1947 and helping with the resettlement of riot-affected families? Or do we usually overlook the fact that after Gandhi’s arrival, both “Bapu” and his “Badshah” were seen walking together for the next two months to try and heal wounds in Bihar?