Around the time of Gandhi Jayanti last month, I happened to come upon When We Are Strangers by Vazira Zamindar and Sarnath Banerjee. This graphic novel beautifully evokes the narrative of friendship between Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi and Khan Abdul Ghaffar Khan/Badshah Khan, also known as Frontier Gandhi, and weaves in tales of friendship between young people from across far-flung regions of undivided India unfolding within movements where the two Gandhis had been collaborators.
One of the thoughts that struck me while leafing through the book is: when we think of Mahatma Gandhi’s peace mission through riot-torn villages of Bengal and Bihar in 1946-47, who do we remember as his friends and co-workers?
Hindus had borne the brunt in Noakhali and Tipperah of eastern Bengal (now in Bangladesh) in October 1946 and Muslims in several parts of Bihar after retaliatory riots erupted there soon after Noakhali.
There’s been a lot of research, textual material and photo documentation of Gandhi’s “pilgrimage of love,” as Sarojini Naidu called it, from November 1946 to May 1947, in the scarred areas of these two provinces. In spite of the availability of such material, which are the facts that have been most represented and circulated? When we think of Mahatma Gandhi interrupting his Noakhali work in early March 1947 and heading to Patna, do we generally associate his Bihar padayatra with Frontier Gandhi who was touring the state from January 1947 and helping with the resettlement of riot-affected families? Or do we usually overlook the fact that after Gandhi’s arrival, both “Bapu” and his “Badshah” were seen walking together for the next two months to try and heal wounds in Bihar?