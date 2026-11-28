Around the time of Gandhi Jayanti last month, I happened to come upon When We Are Strangers by Vazira Zamindar and Sarnath Banerjee. This graphic novel beautifully evokes the narrative of friendship between Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi and Khan Abdul Ghaffar Khan/Badshah Khan, also known as Frontier Gandhi, and weaves in tales of friendship between young people from across far-flung regions of undivided India unfolding within movements where the two Gandhis had been collaborators.