Around the time of Gandhi Jayanti last month, I happened to come upon When We Are Strangers by Vazira Zamindar and Sarnath Banerjee. This graphic novel beautifully evokes the narrative of friendship between Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi and Khan Abdul Ghaffar Khan/Badshah Khan, also known as Frontier Gandhi, and weaves in tales of friendship between young people from across far-flung regions of undivided India unfolding within movements where the two Gandhis had been collaborators.
Around the time of Gandhi Jayanti last month, I happened to come upon When We Are Strangers by Vazira Zamindar and Sarnath Banerjee. This graphic novel beautifully evokes the narrative of friendship between Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi and Khan Abdul Ghaffar Khan/Badshah Khan, also known as Frontier Gandhi, and weaves in tales of friendship between young people from across far-flung regions of undivided India unfolding within movements where the two Gandhis had been collaborators.
One of the thoughts that struck me while leafing through the book is: when we think of Mahatma Gandhi’s peace mission through riot-torn villages of Bengal and Bihar in 1946-47, who do we remember as his friends and co-workers?
One of the thoughts that struck me while leafing through the book is: when we think of Mahatma Gandhi’s peace mission through riot-torn villages of Bengal and Bihar in 1946-47, who do we remember as his friends and co-workers?
Hindus had borne the brunt in Noakhali and Tipperah of eastern Bengal (now in Bangladesh) in October 1946 and Muslims in several parts of Bihar after retaliatory riots erupted there soon after Noakhali.
There’s been a lot of research, textual material and photo documentation of Gandhi’s “pilgrimage of love,” as Sarojini Naidu called it, from November 1946 to May 1947, in the scarred areas of these two provinces. In spite of the availability of such material, which are the facts that have been most represented and circulated? When we think of Mahatma Gandhi interrupting his Noakhali work in early March 1947 and heading to Patna, do we generally associate his Bihar padayatra with Frontier Gandhi who was touring the state from January 1947 and helping with the resettlement of riot-affected families? Or do we usually overlook the fact that after Gandhi’s arrival, both “Bapu” and his “Badshah” were seen walking together for the next two months to try and heal wounds in Bihar?
The question stays with me as I think of Gandhi’s sojourn in estuarine Noakhali beginning 6 November 1946, a couple of weeks after large-scale riots raged there. He is said to have covered 116 miles through more than 80 villages trying to build mutual trust between the two communities to make it possible for evacuees to return home and help resume normal life for both communities.
While thinking of that extraordinary gesture of the 77-year-old Mahatma even as his body was becoming “weaker and weaker” as he admitted to Nirmal Kumar Bose, his private secretary and close companion in those days, I recall reading archival documents and memoirs by women workers from different parts of Bengal who unhesitatingly went ahead to work for relief and peace in a highly volatile Noakhali. I look for them when I read articles commemorating Gandhi’s work there. But more often than not they remain invisible, the exception being nationally known figures like Sucheta Kripalani and occasional mention of Gandhians like Bibi Amtus Salam, who went all the way from Punjab and steadfastly worked in Noakhali.
Local women’s groups and their leaders who have mostly remained forgotten, especially at the all-India level, belonged to different political hues. Congress women, revolutionary nationalist women, Subhas Chandra Bose’s followers, communist women of Mahila Atmaraksha Samity, and members of local branches of women’s welfare organizations were all there. They walked a few miles every day and crossed riverine islands over narrow bamboo bridges from village to village to meet people, organize relief and meet district officials to press for government action in rescue operations.
Quite a few of them showed exemplary courage and commitment in living and working for months in such a conflict zone 80 years ago. I believe that the guts, promptness, sensitivity, organizational skill and efficiency that these women displayed in 1946 had something to do with the experience of steering famine relief work across the province during the unimaginably horrifying Bengal Famine of 1942-44 and the hoarding and black marketing that were tied to it.
Women on the Frontlines
When Noakhali seethed, it was the Chattogram Mahila Sangha, which was the Chittagong branch of the All India Women’s Conference (AIWC), who set up the first “Noakhali Relief Committee” at a meeting presided by Nellie Sengupta on 21 October 1946. It passed resolutions on the need to immediately start first-hand assessment of the situation and stand by women who may have been abducted, forcibly converted or sexually abused. The committee wrote to the highest authorities suggesting detailed measures for providing relief and strongly voiced their preparedness to help survivors rebuild their lives.
Volunteers of a women-led group from Dhaka were the first to reach Noakhali around mid-October as the provincial government tried to black out news of the riots for a week or so. These were members of National Service Institute (NSI) founded by Leela Roy (Nag), leader of the Dhaka-based revolutionary nationalist group Shree Sangha and women’s rights group Deepali Sangha. The NSI team reached even before volunteers from the Gandhi Ashram in Sodepur near Kolkata could be in Noakhali on a fact-finding mission on instructions from Gandhi.
From early November, NSI set up camps and started work in the worst affected villages of the Ramganj police station area. Leela Roy, who was at that time a leading member of the Forward Bloc, herself set up the first of 17 such camps in Ramganj. NSI volunteers led by Uma Devi reportedly rescued a few hundred victims from 27 villages in October-November 1946. From December onwards, they started economic and social programmes for the benefit of both community members with the intention of building trust and peace between them.
Such socio-economic programmes were crucial if we remember that the majority of the worst sufferers in Noakhali were “low” caste Hindus who worked as weavers, agricultural labourers, boatmen and fishermen. Suhasini Das of Srihatta (Sylhet) Mahila Sangha and Ashoka Gupta of Chattogram Mahila Sangha, who was in charge of the Noakhali Relief Committee, talk in their memoirs of the destruction and damage to looms and other livelihood tools which added to the difficulty of affected families returning home.
Suhasini began working in Noakhali from December 1946. She admits that besides wanting to help riot victims, she and her team also wanted to not miss the opportunity of meeting Gandhi and working closely with him. This was true of many more workers irrespective of gender who volunteered their time after Gandhi set up camp in Srirampur village from around mid-November. Revolutionary women like Kamala Dasgupta felt safe in his saintlike and calming presence and this added to their confidence in a communally charged situation. Gandhian worker Renuka Ray wrote in her autobiography, “when Gandhiji and Thakkar Bapa (social worker Amritlal Vithaldas Thakkar) were present the atmosphere changed magically.”
Living Gandhi’s Message
After finishing factual assessment and some relief distribution, they were struggling to bring Hindus back to half-burnt villages, help traumatized women open up and get into dialogues with their Muslim neighbours. At this point, working under Gandhi’s guidance didn’t just mean being soothed by his presence, it also meant changing their approach drastically. He believed like fear, courage too was contagious, and his advice to them was: “We must live in these villages with our small children and be prepared to face any situation even if it is dangerous. If you are not prepared for this, then you cannot ask the villagers to return. Therefore, think carefully before you decide to come forward (from A Fighting Spirit. Selected Writings of Ashoka Gupta).”
Gandhi called for volunteers who would be ready to spread out and live in the deserted villages in units of two or three. When Ashoka Gupta sought his permission to live in shifts of 15 days in a village with her colleague Phullarani Das, and go home for the other half of the month to look after their children, the proposal was turned down gently. Gandhi didn’t feel it would be right to have their feet perched on two different boats and explained to them that the uprooted villagers would feel reassured only if these workers were ready to risk not only their own lives but also that of their children.
The effect of this conversation was life-changing for some, as in the case of Ashoka and her sisters-in-arm Sneharani Kanjilal. They spent nearly eight months together sharing the same room with their infants in Tumchar village and were so immersed in their work that they got a rude shock when the declaration of Partition was made in June 1947. Though both of them and their fellow workers like Suhasini Das, Leela Roy, Phulrenu Guha and Manorama Basu, to name just a few, felt an overwhelming sense of grief and disappointment at all their effort going in vain with the country’s Partition, they were once again at the frontline working for refugee rights and rehabilitation. This time some were in action on this side of the border, and others on that.
Sarmistha Dutta Gupta is a Kolkata-based independent researcher, bilingual writer and curator.