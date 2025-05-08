Mastering the impossible: Inside the record-breaking world of pole vaulter Mondo Duplantis
SummarySwedish-American pole vaulter Mondo Duplantis has been the standout athlete of 2024, for which he was awarded the Laureus Sportsman of the Year recently. Lounge caught up with Duplantis for an exclusive interview
In 2024, there were athletes, and then there was Mondo Duplantis.
To describe that season, words are hard to come by, and Duplantis himself mutters things like “weird" and “surreal".
But if there’s one word that, casting aside superlatives, captures the essence of the 25-year-old Swedish-American pole vaulter’s year—15 wins in 15 competitions, world champion, European Champion, Olympic champion, and three-time world record breaker—it’s this: impossible.