Perfect outdoor escapades: How to go herping in your own city

Growing up in Delhi, the National Zoological Park was the only possible place for a reptile enthusiast like me to go see snakes and other herps. But a visit to the zoo would have to be planned well in advance. Most reptiles and snakes go into hiding in winter and walking the long corridors of the zoo in the summer heat was not an option. But not everyone needs to go to a national park or zoo to see herps. Given our rich diversity of amphibians and reptiles, you can go herping in your own city—and find reptiles and amphibians in nature.

According to the latest Zoological Survey of India, there are 778 species of reptiles in the country, including subspecies. Of these, 426 are endemic to India. Different cities have a variety of species. Last month, for instance, herpetologists from the University of Delhi recorded the Beaked Worm Snake, Grypotyphlops acutus, for the first time in the city.

For herpetologist Robin Suyesh, assistant professor, department of environmental sciences, Sri Venkateswara College, University of Delhi, herping is an activity that needs to be done with low expectations. “It’s an exercise in patience," says Suyesh, 38, on the phone.

Suyesh has been herping in Delhi and its surrounding areas for the last nine years. “You can see herps within your city as well. Herps can survive in urban green spaces and city forests around you. Of course, you can’t compare the diversity (of species) with a national park. But you’ll get first-hand experience. In Delhi, for example, you can see over 40 species of amphibians and reptiles," Suyesh says.