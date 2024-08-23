Perfect outdoor escapades: How to go herping in your own city

Growing up in Delhi, the National Zoological Park was the only possible place for a reptile enthusiast like me to go see snakes and other herps. But a visit to the zoo would have to be planned well in advance. Most reptiles and snakes go into hiding in winter and walking the long corridors of the zoo in the summer heat was not an option. But not everyone needs to go to a national park or zoo to see herps. Given our rich diversity of amphibians and reptiles, you can go herping in your own city—and find reptiles and amphibians in nature.