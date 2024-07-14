Monsoon pet travel guide: hikes, tips and essentials

The monsoon is the perfect season to go on a trek with your dog. The lush, green landscapes and fresh, cool air offer a change of scenery. From exploring new trails to sniffing out the fresh scents of the rain, a good hike can provide both mental and physical stimulation.

Before embarking on a trip, visit the veterinarian to confirm that your dog is healthy, dewormed, and up-to-date on vaccinations. The rainy season can bring a host of diseases, including leptospirosis, which can cause liver and kidney failure. Regular vaccinations are key to preventing this serious illness. Additionally, ensure your dog is protected with tick and flea preventatives, as these pesky insects thrive during the rainy season and are often found on grass blades.

Next, it's time to pack for the trip. Include rain gear for your pet, such as a waterproof raincoat and boots designed for wet weather, along with essentials like their water and food bowl. Get your dog accustomed to the raincoat and boots beforehand to ensure they're comfortable during the trip. Opt for lightweight, breathable materials to prevent overheating. Don't forget to pack a towel and a blanket to dry them off and keep them warm. A first aid kit is essential for any pet travel, and your car should be equipped with a seat belt for their harness to ensure their safety on the road.

Many pets are scared of thunderstorms, so it’s important to keep them calm with soothing music and a snug wrap. If you encounter a storm while travelling, find a safe place to shelter until it passes. Never leave your pet alone in the car during extreme weather conditions, as temperatures can fluctuate unexpectedly. Make frequent stops for bathroom breaks and exercise.

Do thorough research before planning your trip to find pet-friendly destinations. Choose a less popular spot to avoid overwhelming your pet with crowds. Ensure the trail is safe, avoiding slippery or accident-prone paths. Look for trails with good drainage to prevent excessively muddy or flooded conditions. Have a list of pet-friendly cafes where you are headed and nearby veterinarians for emergencies. Quick access to medical help is crucial. Bring enough clean water and a portable bowl for your pet, as natural water sources might be contaminated during the monsoon.

Ensure the pet has prior experience with shorter treks. If they haven’t, starting with brief, slow-paced outings is advisable. During the trek, keep your dog on a leash unless they are reliably trained for recall. While it’s important to let your dog explore, be cautious of areas where snakes and other reptiles might pose a threat. Stay vigilant for wildlife, which tends to be more active during the monsoon. Always clean up after your pet to preserve the trail’s cleanliness. Take regular breaks for your pet to rest and hydrate. Use these breaks to monitor for signs of fatigue or discomfort.

During the monsoon, leeches are common in outdoor areas. After a trek, carefully inspect your pet for ticks and leeches. You can wait for the leeches to detach naturally, use a flat object like a credit card to gently scrape them off your dog’s body, or sprinkle some salt on them to facilitate detachment. Promptly removing leeches and ticks is essential, as they can cause significant blood loss if left unchecked.

After your hike, dry off your pet thoroughly with a towel. Wet fur can lead to skin issues like fungal infections and discomfort. Regularly check your pet’s paws for cuts, thorns, or irritants that may have been picked up along the trail. Avoid keeping boots on them for extended periods, as dogs sweat through their paws, and prolonged use of boots can cause potential skin problems.

Travelling with your pet during the monsoon can be a wonderful experience with proper planning and precautions. Don’t forget to capture plenty of pictures to cherish these memorable moments.

Nameeta Nadkarni is a veterinary soft tissue surgeon and pet blogger from Mumbai.