Saturday Feeling: Of monsoon greens, 'Indian Summers', and other stories to read this weekend

We started work on this week’s cover with the simple idea of asking food specialists to name their favourite monsoon ingredient, use it in a recipe, and perhaps share a memory associated with it. But as with most Lounge stories, we discovered there’s a lot more to monsoon greens. Behind the simplicity of the ingredients and recipes the writers, researchers and culinary experts shared lies a deep understanding of the interconnectedness of food habits and nature in India. News of the monsoon treats the annual weather system as an economic indicator, as a sign of prosperity to come, often overlooking its cultural connotations. During this season, an abundance of edible greens, veggies and fungi—thunder mushrooms and dragon stalk yam to name a few—becomes available, and hyperlocal cuisines make the best use of them. Many of these nutritious ingredients pop up for a short time and have to be harvested with care so that they survive the rest of the year. From the north-east to the west, what emerges is the fact that monsoon specialties are delicious, unique, and closely tied to patterns of regeneration, traditional knowledge, and sustainable water and land management. To eat seasonal is to try and understand the world we live in. And these recipes are also perfect if you’re looking for new ideas for accompaniments to your spiced chai to warm you up when it rains.

Cover of Mint Lounge dated 19 July 2025.

Gideon Haigh’s new book on cricket’s biggest rivalry Gideon Haigh, one of the game’s sharpest writers, has published a new collection of essays, Indian Summers, on the storied history of cricket’s biggest rivalry today, India vs Australia. The Australian writer is known for his deeply researched books and these essays provide a historical and sociopolitical look at the India-Australia game for both hardcore and casual cricket fans alike. It showcases the best of a man whose writings have described the game with wit, wisdom and humility for over three decades, writes Aditya Mani Jha. Read more.

A museum for lost stitches Gandhinagar-based textile design studio Morii Design has been working with women in 12 villages in Gujarat to preserve rabari embroidery as well as reimagine folk patchwork and motifs, embroidery techniques and block printing with modern flair. With the onset of machines that could master and replicate even complex handmade techniques, regional and rural thread-works unknowingly began to recede into oblivion. And efforts like these rekindle both pride and interest among the artisans, writes Radhika Iyengar. Read more.

Meet the Dutch woman cleaning up Dal Lake On a still May morning, as the mist rises gently from the waters of Dal Lake, a lone shikara glides across its surface. Unlike most tourists drawn by lake’s beauty, 69-year-old Ellis Hubertina Spaanderman wants to clean up Kashmir’s Dal Lake—one plastic bottle at a time. She first visited Kashmir 20 years ago, and wanted to do her bit to preserve its pristine beauty, she tells Yaqoob Ali and Majid Maqbool, which led to her sole initiative to pick up any trash she finds. Srinagar’s Dal Lake faces severe ecological degradation due to increased urbanisation, overtourism, unchecked sewage, pollution and invasive species. Ellis’ actions have moved local tour operators, houseboat owners and businesses to make an effort to address garbage and waste disposal in the city. Read more.

An Indian summer for art in London Three Indian art galleries—Jhaveri Contemporary, Vadehra Art Gallery and Chemould Prescott Road—came together to spotlight South Asian artists in London last month as part London Gallery Weekend. “Many international collectors are attracted to the India story,” says Amrita Jhaveri of Jhaveri Contemporary. In a city where interest in contemporary artists from the subcontinent is growing steadily, this could be a catalyst for greater interest, writes Anindo Sen. Jhaveri Contemporary hosted a group exhibition by Muhanned Cader, Seher Shah and Lubna Chowdhary, while Vadehra showed work by contemporary artist Biraaj Dodiya and Chemould Prescott Road had a solo exhibition by Rashid Rana. Read more.

The science of sweetness in cocktails Sweetness is the unsung hero that brings balance and harmony to every drink. Traditionally achieved with syrups, bartenders are now experimenting with a range of sweeteners to add complexity, depth and unique character, Sayoni Bhaduri writes. There are technicalities integral to the composition of a drink—sugars (from sucrose or fructose) add structure to the drink and round off sharpness of other tastes such as acidity, bitterness or alcohol burn—and provide a smooth mouthfeel and texture. Many bars have taken to creating their own cordials, syrups and shrubs to gain flexibility, while crafting cocktails that are more precise, balanced and distinctive. Read more.