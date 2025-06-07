Meet Morningstar Khongthaw, the man who grows bridges
Pankaj Mishra 12 min read 07 Jun 2025, 08:00 AM IST
Summary
The Khasi conservationist keeps alive a 500-year tradition of growing bridges from roots
We had been walking for over an hour—down a steep, moss-slicked staircase cut into the hillside of Rangthylliang, a remote village in Meghalaya’s East Khasi Hills. The forest thickened with each step—bamboo groves pressed in close, their trunks darkened by rain, the sound of a stream somewhere below. And then, around a bend, it appeared. A bridge. Not built—grown.
